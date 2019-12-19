Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Inc., Acquires Direct Mortgage Investors Inc.

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Ludwig Enterprises Inc., (OTC PINK:LUDG) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the positive consolidation efforts of Direct Mortgage Investors Inc. (Direct) and the Ludwig team. This is the first of several acquisitions that will allow the company to execute its business plan to roll-up mortgage companies and financial services companies related to the mortgage industry.

Direct Mortgage Investors' management team has worked very hard to transition the daily tasks of the mortgage operation under LUDG. This transition has been deemed successful to date. Direct Mortgage Investors Inc., is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Ludwig Enterprises Inc.

Based in Chicago IL, Direct is a mortgage broker that was formed via multiple brokers and offices coming together in 2017. Direct is licensed in 14 states. The firm has approximately 80 loan officers in multiple offices in Illinois, Michigan and Florida. The principles of Direct, on average, have more than twenty years of experience in the mortgage business.

During the 2018 fiscal year, Direct did $2.4 million in revenue and a little more than $100,000 in profit. For the first nine month of the 2019 year, Direct reported $3.99 million in revenue and $95,000 in net income. The acquisition of Direct is envisioned to be a positive transaction for the shareholders of Ludwig.

Forward-looking statements made in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements made by Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. are not a guarantee of future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements, including with respect to the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, properly price, retain and successfully complete.

