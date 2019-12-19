The computing device operating system (OS) market size is poised to grow by 255.01 million units during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005373/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global computing device operating system market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Several countries are focusing on the development of smart cities to efficiently manage their assets and resources. This will lead to a proportionate increase in the demand for IoT devices and servers to capture, store and manage data. This in turn, will increase the demand for OS installed in connected systems, IoT devices, and servers. Therefore, the rising investments in smart city projects will positively impact the global computing device OS market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31191

As per Technavio, the strategic investments and partnership by vendors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Computing Device Operating System Market: Strategic Investments and Partnership by Vendors

Several OEMs and OS developers are engaging in strategic investments and alliances to acquire a larger share of the consumer base. For instance, Google recently invested in KaiOS Technologies, a feature-phone OS. This enabled Google to integrate its services such as Search, Maps, YouTube, and Google Assistant into KaiOS devices. Google also partnered with Huawei Technologies in 2018 to provide Android Messages and RCS messaging for Huawei Technologies' smartphones that run on the Android OS. The increase in many such strategic partnerships and investments will accelerate the deployment of OS across devices. This is expected to fuel the growth of the global computing device operating system market over the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the increasing investments in HPC systems, and rapid development of mobile app ecosystem will have a significant impact on the growth of the computing device operating system market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Computing Device Operating System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the computing device operating system market by type (mobile OS, client OS, and server OS) and geography (APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. The dominance of APAC can be attributed to the presence of a large number of computing device OEMs, who are the major buyers of mobile OS and client OS. Additionally, the increasing demand for smartphones in the APAC region is also contributing to market growth.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005373/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com