Studio's interim results and current trading statement indicate improving momentum and profitability across the majority of the businesses, highlighting that the shift to digital is improving the growth outlook. The planned disposal of the Education business should lead to higher growth rates for revenue and higher profitability for the remaining business. We upgrade our FY20 PBT estimate by 2% to take account of the improved gross margin performance, which leads to our DCF-based valuation increasing to 450p.

