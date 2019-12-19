The paid subscription shares in Oscar Properties Holding AB will be delisted. Last trading day for OP BTAwill be on December 27, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: OP BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013460367 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185836 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB