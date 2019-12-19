Regulatory News:
The Extraordinary General Meeting of 2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI) today adopted the resolution amending the financial year's opening and closing dates, which will henceforth be respectively March 1 and the last day of February of each year.
As a result, the current financial year will have an exceptional duration of fourteen months, from January 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020.
About 2CRSi
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells ultra high-performance sell customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In 2018, 2CRSi generated a turnover multiplied by 2.1 to 65 M €. With the integration of Boston Limited acquired in November 2019, the Group has 320 employees and the offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) is now distributed in more than 45 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com
