AUBAY: Quantic joins Aubay

Aubay has today announced the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Quantic, a French digital services company based in the Paris region, which specializes in IT infrastructures (Cloud/DevOps).

Established around twenty years ago, Quantic is a recognized specialist in advisory services for clients undergoing digital transformation, with a comprehensive offering that combines consulting, engineering and production services. The company currently generates profitable annual revenues of approximately €16 million.

With this acquisition, Aubay is broadening and strengthening its client portfolio with strategic accounts developed by Quantic across the energy (Total, Engie, RTE, Dalkia), retail (Galeries Lafayette, etc.) and even insurance (Malakoff Médéric and more) sectors. The acquisition is a seamless fit with the Group's strategy to diversify its sector reach while reinforcing its expertise and enriching its infrastructure and production offering in France.

The acquisition will be paid entirely in cash. Quantic will be consolidated within the Group accounts from January 1, 2020. The teams will be rapidly integrated and the expected synergies should see Quantic's profitability progressively brought in line with Aubay standards.

The full-year 2019 results will be published on January 29, 2020 after the close of trading.

About AUBAY Group

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 6,323 employees in 7 countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom), Aubay generated revenue of €400.6 million in 2018.

