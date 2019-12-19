Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2019

TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel is announcing lease a 3,000m² space at its Campus Eiffel in Massy

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, announces the signature of a lease with an international player in the cosmetics industry, covering more than 3,000m² of the Eiffel Massy Campus, inaugurated in October 2019. This transaction confirms the project's commercial success, bringing the occupancy rate of the campus up to over 70%, just a few months after its inauguration.

"The decision of this major cosmetics group to locate in our offices is a further illustration of the attractiveness and dynamism of the city of Massy. The high occupancy rate of the Eiffel Massy Campus, which was inaugurated in October 2019, is evidence of the relevance of our strategy that aims to offer an alternative office space, with built-in amenities on sites that are growing economically and tailored to companies of all sizes", comments Thomas Georgeon, CEO of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

This deal will bring the occupancy rate at the Eiffel Massy Campus to over 70% once the tenant moves in

This leading player in the field of health and well-being in the beauty sector, has chosen the Eiffel Massy Campus to set up its new French offices as part of a lease with the Société de la Tour Eiffel covering more than 3,000m² on the Edison building.

Very recently delivered, the Eiffel Massy Campus has a total surface area of 12,660m² divided across four buildings of 3,000 and 5,000 m² (three to six storeys) and currently boasts an occupancy rate of over 70%.

An arrival that highlights the dynamic market in Massy

The fact that this international company chose Massy for their offices reinforces Société de la Tour Eiffel's strategy to position itself as a leading player in the development of Greater Paris and confirms the opportunities for investment that this region offers.

CBRE advised both the lessor and the tenant on this deal.

Contact

Press relations
Laetitia Baudon - Consulting Director
Shan agency
Tel: + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79
laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

A listed real estate investment company (SIIC) on NYSE Euronext Paris, the company pursues a strategy focused on the ownership and the development of quality offices capable of attracting a wide range of quality tenants. The company's portfolio stood at 1,804 million Euros for close to 800,000 sq. m of assets mainly located in the Greater Paris as at 30 June 2019.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France - www.societetoureiffel.com
