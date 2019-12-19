Technavio has been monitoring the global cosmetic surgery market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 10.56 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005405/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cosmetic surgery market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Cosmetic Surgery Market Analysis Report by Type (Non-surgical procedures and Surgical procedures), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-cosmetic-surgery-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic surgeries. In addition, the rising number of hospitals and surgeons specializing in cosmetic surgery is anticipated to further boost the growth of the global market.

The increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic surgeries will be one of the major drivers in the global market. Minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic surgeries cause less damage to the body when compared to open surgeries, which results in their increased demand. People are more likely to opt for minimally invasive procedures and non-invasive procedures due to the minimal discomfort, shorter hospital stays, and long-term success rate. Such benefits are encouraging people to undergo different types of cosmetic surgeries, such as microdermabrasion and soft tissue fillers, which will further boost the global cosmetic surgery market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cosmetic Surgery Market Companies:

ALLERGAN

ALLERGAN operates the business under various segments such as US specialized therapeutics, US general medicine, and international. Some of the products offered by the company are JUVÉDERM, BOTOX Cosmetic, and Natrelle.

Bausch Health

Bausch Health operates the business under three segments, which include Bausch Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S. diversified products. The company's key offerings include Clear Brilliant, Fraxel, and Thermage.

Galderma laboratories

Galderma laboratories has business operations under the following segments: prescription and aesthetics. Some of the products offered by the company are Restylane which covers a range of hyaluronic acid-based products consisting of Restylane fillers and Restylane Skin boosters and Azzalure.

Hologic Inc.

Hologic Inc. operates the business under five segments, which include diagnostics, breast health, medical aesthetics, GYN surgical, and skeletal health. The company's key offerings include Cellulaze, Apogee+, and MedLite C6.

Merz Pharma

Merz Pharma operates the business under the following segments: aesthetics, neurotoxins, and regional brands. The company's key offerings in the cosmetic surgery market include Cellfina, Radiesse, and Ultherapy.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cosmetic Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Non-surgical procedures

Surgical procedures

Cosmetic Surgery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005405/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com