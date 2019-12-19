Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Increased Sales and Earnings for Its Fiscal Year 2019

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Today, Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced increased sales and earnings results for its fiscal year ended November 2, 2019. Sales for fiscal year 2019 were up 11% to $47.3 million as compared to $42.8 million recorded in fiscal year 2018. Income from operations, up 45% for fiscal year 2019, was $8.3 million versus $5.7 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $8.8 million as compared to $5.0 million for the same period last year. In June 2019 the Company sold its former Pace retail sales center property located in Pace, Florida for total net proceeds of $1.1 million and in October 2019 the Company sold its interest in Walden Woods South for total net proceeds of $1.5 million. Diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2019 were $2.32 per share compared to $1.27 per share last year.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, sales were $11.8 million as compared to $12.8 million in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 was up 6% to $2.1 million versus $2.0 million in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $2.9 million versus last year's results of $1.6 million. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $0.79 per share versus earnings of $0.40 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during fiscal year 2019 remained very strong with cash and cash equivalents, short term investments and certificates of deposit of $33.2 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $38.1 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 5.2:1. Stockholders' equity is $49.5 million and the book value per share of common stock increased to $13.50.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida continues to be good. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments in Florida for the period from November 2018 through October 2019 were up approximately 17% from the same period last year. Constrained consumer credit and the lack of lenders in our industry, partly as a result of an increase in government regulations, still affects our results by limiting many affordable manufactured housing buyers from purchasing homes. However, legislation may help improve this situation in the future.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of very challenging business conditions during economic recessions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.

Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country".

On June 5, 2019 the Company celebrated its 52nd anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, increasing material costs, uncertain economic conditions, changes in market demand, changes in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, possible labor shortages, possible materials shortages, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, impact of mandated tariffs on material prices, market disruptions resulting from terrorist or other attack and any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

November 2, November 3, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,533,965 $ 28,364,861 Certificates of Deposit 10,153,575 6,034,093 Short-term investments 521,283 537,767 Accounts receivable - trade 1,351,838 1,783,073 Note receivable 83,231 46,444 Mortgage notes receivable 17,896 15,664 Inventories 10,616,778 7,270,550 Pre-owned homes, net 331,103 933,640 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,399,527 1,090,152 Total current assets 47,009,196 46,076,244 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,823,879 4,763,566 Pre-owned homes, net 808,128 473,191 Note receivable, less current portion 43,769 46,265 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 232,148 236,402 Other investments 1,649,273 1,571,166 Property held for sale - 213,437 Deferred income taxes 80,405 40,156 Cash surrender value of life insurance 3,617,975 3,437,974 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 58,421,060 $ 57,014,688 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,111,216 $ 1,085,095 Accrued compensation 748,626 869,657 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,055,949 1,349,381 Income taxes payable 2,016,132 579,786 Customer deposits 3,022,818 4,064,268 Total current liabilities 8,954,741 7,948,187 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,664,070 and 3,873,731 outstanding, respectively 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 10,687,662 10,670,848 Retained earnings 55,298,754 50,352,546 Accumulated other comprehensive income 389,164 390,407 Less treasury stock at cost, 1,700,837 shares in 2019 and 1,491,176 shares in 2018 (17,445,752 ) (12,883,791 ) Total stockholders' equity 49,466,319 49,066,501 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 58,421,060 $ 57,014,688

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Nov 2, Nov 3, Nov 2, Nov 3, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 11,780,803 $ 12,796,547 $ 47,348,631 $ 42,812,265 Cost of sales (8,188,674 ) (9,386,554 ) (33,695,631 ) (32,132,238 ) Gross profit 3,592,129 3,409,993 13,653,000 10,680,027 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,492,146 ) (1,431,663 ) (5,352,319 ) (4,957,201 ) Operating income 2,099,983 1,978,330 8,300,681 5,722,826 Other income: Interest income 124,147 145,144 556,142 362,121 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 17,552 21,220 78,107 100,137 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement 89,763 - 379,104 172,911 Gain on sale of assets 1,510,000 - 2,390,129 203,512 Miscellaneous 41,652 21,288 75,366 43,955 Total other income 1,783,114 187,652 3,478,848 882,636 Income before provision for income taxes 3,883,097 2,165,982 11,779,529 6,605,462 Income tax expense (971,312 ) (602,275 ) (2,969,109 ) (1,641,830 ) Net income 2,911,785 1,563,707 8,810,420 4,963,632 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized investment income (loss), net of tax effect 45,432 28,730 5,024 (21,826 ) Comprehensive income $ 2,957,217 $ 1,592,437 $ 8,815,444 $ 4,941,806 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,666,790 3,873,731 3,803,400 3,912,188 Diluted 3,668,170 3,876,034 3,804,673 3,914,312 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.40 $ 2.32 $ 1.27 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.40 $ 2.32 $ 1.27

https://www.accesswire.com/570802/Nobility-Homes-Inc-Announces-Increased-Sales-and-Earnings-for-Its-Fiscal-Year-2019