Kudelski Group to Demonstrate Secure, End-to-End

AWS IoT Solution at CES 2020 in Las Vegas

Kudelski will illustrate how it enables any device to securely connect to AWS IoT using end-to-end encryption and authentication to create trust in devices, data and commands

Kudelski enables companies to quickly achieve their IoT objectives while enabling new business models and reducing cyber risks

The joint solution expands the number of security options available to device manufacturers who rely on AWS IoT to store their data and run their applications, while addressing the entire security lifecycle from design through end of life

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland andPhoenix (AZ), USA, December 19th, 2019 -The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security today announced that it will showcase its end-to-end lifecycle security solution for Amazon Web Services IoT (AWS IoT) at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas (NV), USA, from January 7-10, 2020. The Kudelski Group will display its entire range of security solutions for IoT, media and entertainment and corporate cybersecurity in the Venetian Meeting Rooms, Zeno 4609.

Kudelski's integration with AWS IoT, completed earlier this year, enables device manufacturers and solution providers to connect their devices to Amazon's cloud-based IoT services at scale, using zero-touch provisioning - the ability to onboard massive quantities of IoT devices without manual intervention. The Kudelski IoT Security Platform runs natively in the AWS cloud, making integration with a customer's AWS-based applications simple and secure.

According to the AWS White Paper Securing IoT with AWS, "Security risks and vulnerabilities have the potential to compromise the security and privacy of customer data in an IoT application. Coupled with the growing number of devices, and the data generated, the potential of harm raises questions about how to address security risks posed by IoT devices and device communication to and from the cloud." The white paper goes on to describe the importance of incorporating security during the design phase.

Kudelski's CES demonstration illustrates how customers can easily integrate robust software- or hardware-based security into any device, how those devices can be onboarded effortlessly onto the AWS Cloud, and how Kudelski can help clients protect their IoT business investment with security that enables ROI by creating trust in devices and data, regardless of the industry they operate in. In addition, Kudelski will demonstrate its ability to monitor and respond to security incidents over time, ensuring the long-term sustainability of its customers' IoT ecosystems.

One challenge in IoT is how to connect devices with different capabilities and profiles to a single IoT Platform. Kudelski enables its customers to extend IoT security to many different types of devices regardless of their capabilities, using a variety of form factors and advanced software clients that can all be managed by a single security system. By working with Kudelski, users can choose the best device hardware and software for their needs without compromising on end-to-end device, data and application security. In addition, Kudelski gives users the freedom to work with AWS IoT, Microsoft Azure IoT, or any other cloud platform of their choice. The Kudelski platform is also optimized for NB-IoT devices and networks, limiting bandwidth and power usage to extend device lifetimes.

To request a meeting with Kudelski Group at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

