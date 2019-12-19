Regulatory News:

Shared Services Connected Ltd (SSCL) (Paris:SOP) has signed a major new contract with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide improved access to Armed Forces pay, pensions, military HR and administrative services.

The £300 million Future Service Delivery Contract (FSDC) will see SSCL deliver new platforms and more modern ways of working for MoD Defence Business Services.

SSCL was awarded the contract following a comprehensive tender process, which determined that SSCL provided the best all-round quality solution in terms of quality of service and value for money.

The new agreement aims to fundamentally transform services for military personnel, reservists and veterans, by introducing new digital technologies to improve their experience as service users.

It includes smartphone accessible web pages, allowing users to connect to services more directly. Veterans in particular will benefit from an improved Veterans Portal.

The seven-year agreement is part of the Modernising Defence Programme, which is committed to driving innovation, improving agility and driving efficiencies.

The new contract is the biggest of its type in Europe, benefitting several million people in the UK.

John Neilson, SSCL CEO, said: "We are delighted SSCL's proposal to provide partner services to the Future Services Delivery Contract has been approved by the MoD. Our teams are proud that SSCL will be delivering critical services for Armed Forces personnel and Veterans to the highest standard, whilst providing value for money for the UK taxpayer. We are also deeply committed to working with FSDC colleagues to ease the transition to the new ways of working.

SSCL has a track record of successful large-scale transformation and delivering digital technology services to the public sector. We look forward to working with the MoD to achieve its vision to transform core payroll, HR and pensions services for active military personnel across the Armed Forces and Veterans."

Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Johnny Mercer said: "Providing our veterans and serving personnel with first-class pay and pension services is only right considering what they have done and continue to do every day for our country."

The new agreement with the MoD follows the announcement last month that SSCL had signed a three year contract extension worth over £100 million with seven government departments, in collaboration with Government Shared Services (GSS), to continue to provide a range of critical business services.

