Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today announced that David Bottom has been appointed as the agency's Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Mr. Bottom will be responsible for overseeing the security and overall functions of the agency's information technology systems. He will officially join the agency in January 2020.

As a current federal agency CIO, Mr. Bottom brings significant senior leadership and technical expertise in leveraging information technology to achieve mission objectives. Most recently, Mr. Bottom has served as Chief Information Officer and Chief Data Officer at the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) in the Department of Homeland Security. I&A is charged with equipping the Department with the intelligence and information it needs to keep the homeland safe, secure, and resilient. Mr. Bottom also served for 10 years as a senior executive at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, including as Director of its Information Technology Directorate and Deputy Director of Enterprise Operations.

Mr. Bottom is currently on special assignment to the federal government's Chief Information Officer in the Office of Management and Budget, where he is leading government-wide projects aimed at improving successful federal agency deployment of cloud and artificial intelligence technologies. In addition to his federal service, Mr. Bottom is also a former Chief Innovation Officer in IBM's federal intelligence practice.

"I am pleased to welcome David to the SEC as our Chief Information Officer," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "David's substantial experience working with complex information technology systems, including in the intelligence sector, will serve the agency well as we continue to focus on the security and operational effectiveness of our systems at the SEC."

"I'd also like to thank Chuck Riddle for his valued contributions as Acting CIO," continued Chairman Clayton. "The SEC will continue to benefit from his expertise as he returns to his role as Deputy CIO and Chief Technology Officer.

"I am excited to join the Commission. I am attracted to the organization's critical mission, and the Commissioners' goal of elevating the organization's performance through technology, data analytics and human capital," Mr. Bottom said. "I look forward to contributing my skills and experience to the talented and dedicated team delivering on the Commissioners' objectives. I am looking forward to what we will accomplish together."

Mr. Bottom is a graduate of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. He earned a Master's of Science in Information Systems Management from George Washington University.