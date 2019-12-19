Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following executive appointments, effective immediately:

Nana B. Sangmuah to President, Chief Executive Officer and Director;

Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan to Executive Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations;

Gregory P. Isenor to Executive Vice-Chairman.

Commenting on the announcement, Greg Isenor, Executive Vice-Chairman said: "I am thrilled that Roscan has been able to attract such high quality individuals as Nana Sangmuah, Andrew Ramcharan and Michael Gentile to the Roscan Team. It is a large validation of the work done so far and the size of the opportunity ahead for the Company. The upcoming fully funded 2020 Exploration Program is shaping up to be a transformational year for Roscan, as the program will provide a much better understanding of the high-grade gold systems discovered to date and assess their potential at depth. Both Nana and Andrew have in-depth knowledge of the business, the country, our values and processes which will make this a smooth transition."

Nana Sangmuah, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Roscan Gold commented "I am very excited to join Roscan Gold as President and CEO. I see tremendous potential in the Kandiole Project located in west Mali, a district with a record of >50MM ounces of gold produced and delineated to date and I strongly believe the exploration results in 2020 will be a game-changer for the Company. The addition of Michael Gentile as Strategic Advisor and cornerstone shareholder of the Company further increases my conviction in the future success of Roscan and will open up additional avenues of growth for the Company. I would like to welcome Andrew to the team, his skillset will be a strong addition to the team and I know he will add significant value for our shareholders. Greg will be a key asset to the Company and will be instrumental in obtaining surrounding properties. We look forward to delivering on our fully funded 2020 exploration program to add value for all shareholders in the coming months."

Appointment of Nana Sangmuah as President, CEO and Director

Mr. Sangmuah has over 20 years of international mining experience and provides Roscan with strong leadership skills and an extensive knowledge of the mining exploration industry and Capital Markets.

Most recently, Nana was Managing Director, Equity Research - Metals and Mining for Clarus Securities Inc. During Mr. Sangmuah tenure's at Clarus, he successfully:

Transitioned Clarus to become of one the leading financial mining institutions;

Attracted institutional capital funds into a number of West African Mining Companies including Endeavour Mining, SEMAFO, Asanko, Cardinal Resources, Perseus Mining, Golden Star Resources, amongst others; and,

Grew the mining capital markets profile and increased overall share trading volume at Clarus.

Prior to Clarus, Nana held other global equity research roles with Haywood Securities Inc. and Stifel Financial Corp U.S.A. Mr. Sangmuah holds a BSc Hon's degree in Mining Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana, and an MBA from University of Toronto - Rotman School of Management. Mr. Sangmuah has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of Roscan.

Appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan as Executive Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Dr. Ramcharan has over 20 years' experience in the mining industry and international experience involving over 300 mining project evaluations, exploration, and corporate development/investor relations. Most recently, Dr. Ramcharan was Managing Director at Sprott Resource, and Manager-Corporate Development at IAMGOLD Corporation. Dr. Ramcharan led the team that made a major discovery of over one (1) million ounces of NI 43-101 Compliant gold in Panama in 2013.

He lectured at University of Toronto in Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimation, MIN301. Dr. Ramcharan is a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines, the University of Leoben and completed Harvard University's Continuing Education Program. Dr. Ramcharan is a P.Eng in Ontario, a Registered Member of The Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME), a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and The South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM).

Stock Options

The Company's board of directors has approved the granting of a total of 5,000,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to both the new appointees and recently appointed Michael Gentile, CFA, Strategic Advisor (12th December 2019). The options are exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of five (5) years from issuance.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a well-financed Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in west Mali.

