Global Poletrusion Group Corp.: Global PoleTrusion Group Corp. Terminates Joint Venture Agreement with TransPacific Energy

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Global PoleTrusion Group Corp. (OTC PINK:GPGC) and TransPacific Energy (TPE) have terminated their joint venture agreement to develop renewable energy projects worldwide. The companies have decided to continue managing their projects independently.

"GPGC continues to focus on increasing shareholder value by developing clean energy projects that will generate continuous streams of revenue for the long term. We are currently finalizing the financing for our biomass energy project in Panama and look forward to its successful completion," stated Ramiro Guerrero, President and CEO of GPGC.

About Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.

GPGC is an engineering firm that fulfills the needs of telecommunications and utility companies, providing composite poles, towers and renewable energy solutions. Their composite structures outperform their steel, wood and concrete counterparts as they are stronger, lighter, easier to install and environmentally safe. With its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities, GPGC is at the forefront of providing creative and effective solutions to address the needs of

utility companies around the world.

PoleTrusion Canada provides engineering services for GPGC. They create the latest state-of-the-art composite structures, custom-designed based on the needs of their clients. The company is part of the NSERC Industrial Research Chair in Innovative Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composite Materials for Infrastructure. The chairholder, Dr. Benmokrane, is on the technical advisory board at GPGC.

