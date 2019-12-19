DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Legal Matter Fyber N.V.: Court ruling on Enterprise Chamber petition received 19-Dec-2019 / 20:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)* *FYBER N.V.* *Court ruling on Enterprise Chamber petition received* _All requests dismissed_ *Berlin, 19 December 2019 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN)* announced in its ad hoc notification [1] dated 8 May 2019 that it had received a petition filed by its shareholders Tetra-House Pte. Ltd and Mr. Dubois at the Enterprise Chamber in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, requesting the Enterprise Chamber (i) to order an investigation into the policies and course of events at Fyber mainly in relation to the Company's recent voluntary debt-to-equity exchange and (ii) to temporarily appoint an independent supervisory director with a decisive vote. Today, Fyber received the ruling of the Enterprise Chamber in the matter in which it dismisses both requests. The Enterprise Chamber finds that there is no reason to doubt the policies and course of events at Fyber. *Notifying person* Yaron Zaltsman, CFO *Investor Contact* Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Wallstr. 9-13 10179 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0012377394 WKN: A2DUJD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 940527 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 940527 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b0aefd49006cfe820d1cf581785fcd73&application_id=940527&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

