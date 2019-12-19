Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851194 ISIN: FR0000120644 Ticker-Symbol: BSN 
Xetra
19.12.19
17:35 Uhr
74,00 Euro
-0,08
-0,11 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
DANONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,78
74,08
21:49
73,86
74,00
21:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DANONE
DANONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANONE SA74,00-0,11 %
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION56,99+0,85 %