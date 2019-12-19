Technavio has been monitoring the global functional drinks market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 155.98 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 114-page research report with TOC on "Functional Drinks Market Analysis Report by Product (Energy beverages, Functional fruits and vegetable juices, Sports beverages, Prebiotic and probiotic drinks, and Others), by Geography (Americas, EMEA, and APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-functional-drinks-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by new product launches which will boost the growth of the functional drinks market. Over the last few years, vendors have been focusing on new product launches in the functional drinks market and have come up with a variety of innovative flavors, offering unique health benefits. For instance, Nestle's coffee creamer brand, Coffee Matte expanded into RTD coffee with the launch of natural cold brew and iced coffee products in the US. The product was launched in three flavors, Iced Coffee Caramel, Cold Brew Mocha, and Cold Brew Sweet Corn. Similarly, PepsiCo launched its prebiotic juice line in three flavors that include strawberry banana, pineapple mango, and peach passion fruit. Hence, new product launches will be one of the major drivers in the global functional drinks market.

Major Five Functional Drinks Market Companies:

Danone

Danone operates the business under various segments such as specialized nutrition, essential dairy and plant-based North America, waters, and essential dairy and plant-based international. The company offers evian, Volvic, AQUA, Font Vella, SALUS, and others.

Monster Energy Company

Monster Energy Company operates the business under the monster energy drinks segment. This segment offers RTD packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors. The company's key offerings include Monster Energy, Lo-carb Monster Energy, Monster Khaos energy juice.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo has business operations under various segments, namely Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, and North America Beverages. The company also runs their operations in Latin America, Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East, and North Africa. Some of the products offered by the company are sports drinks, probiotic juices, and cold-pressed juices.

Red Bull

Red Bull operates the business under four segments, which include Red Bull energy drink, Red Bull sugarfree, Red Bull Zero calories, and Red Bull editions. The company's key offerings include Energy drinks. These drinks come in flavors such as pomegranate berry, blueberry, vanilla, strawberry banana, strawberry, orange, and multifruit.

The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company operates the business under the following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Bottling Investments, and Corporate. The company's key offerings in the functional drinks market include energy drinks, sports drinks, and ZICO.

Functional Drinks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Energy beverages

Functional fruit and vegetable juices

Sports beverages

Prebiotic and probiotic Drinks

Others

Functional Drinks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

