Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (the "Company" or "Zonetail") has served Belgravia Capital International Inc. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia" or the "Defendant") with a Statement of Claim (the "Claim") in respect of the parties' ongoing dispute.

By its Claim, Zonetail seeks against Belgravia:

damages in the amount of $673,000, or such amount as will be proven at trial, for breach of contract; damages in the amount of $5,000,000, or such amount as will be proven at trial, for, inter alia, abuse of process, malicious prosecution, defamation, breach of contract, and Zonetail's resulting loss of reputation and goodwill, loss of market standing, and loss of commercial opportunities; aggravated, exemplary, and punitive damages in the amount of $500,000; a declaration that, as a result of the Defendant's wrongful conduct, which caused damages to Zonetail far in excess of $325,000, the $325,000 owed by Zonetail to the Defendant pursuant to an Unsecured Promissory Note, dated July 26, 2018, is not due or owing; and further and other relief, including special damages, the quantum and full particulars of which will be provided prior to trial.

In response to Belgravia's press release, dated December 19, 2019, Zonetail strenuously denies all allegations that Mr. Holmes, President of Zonetail, engaged in "public verbal attacks" on the Defendant's President and CEO, Mr. Mehdi Azodi.

Zonetail has retained the services of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP as counsel to advance the Claim and pursue compensation for its losses and damages.

About Zonetail

Zonetail is a mobile platform for hotels and condominiums providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions.

Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada, with approximately 2,000 condo buildings, representing an estimated 400,000 units. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes, President & CEO

Zonetail Inc.

(416) 583-3773 x 228

mark@zonetail.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) HAS APPROVED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50965