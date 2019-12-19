Carmel, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - Allison Transmission, the world's largest manufacturer of commercial-duty transmissions, signed a contract with GyanSys Inc. ("GyanSys"), a leading IT services provider headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, to provide strategic SAP AMS for its global operations for the next three years. As part of this agreement, GyanSys will provide specialized services across Allison Transmission's SAP landscape to deliver local and global support on a 24x7 basis under the ITSM framework with Service Level Agreement.



Eddie Kendrick, Managing Director - IT Architecture & Operations, IS&S - "We have selected GyanSys, our current implementation and support partner, because of their end to end SAP Platform experience, industry domain knowledge and global delivery capability to support Allison Transmission's ongoing business operations."

Rajkishore Una, President & CEO of GyanSys - "We look forward to continuing our strong relationship as a strategic IT partner to Allison. Our implementation experience coupled with our cost-effective global support delivery model will be further strengthened by this relationship. This agreement will help us to demonstrate our joint commitment with Allison Transmission to investing in Indiana and growing the local economy."

About Allison Transmission:

Allison Transmission is the world's largest manufacturer of commercial-duty automatic transmissions and a leader in electric hybrid propulsion systems. Our products are specified by more than 300 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and are used in a range of market sectors - from bus, refuse and emergency to construction, distribution and defense.

Allison was founded in 1915 in Indianapolis, Indiana, where the company's global headquarters is still located. We have approximately 1,400 dealer and distributor locations around the world and our products are used in more than 100 countries.

More information about Allison is available at www.allisontransmission.com

About GyanSys Inc.:

GyanSys is a mid-tier global systems integrator specializing in SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and ServiceNow Platforms to improve the Sales, Finance, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Operations, and HR business processes to support digital transformation.

Headquartered in Indiana, GyanSys was founded in 2005 and has approximately 1,000+ professionals globally serving 125+ customers across various industries, including the manufacturing, automotive, high-tech, CPG, and life sciences industries.

Further information at www.gyansys.com

