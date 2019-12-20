(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the appointment of Robert A. Marchman as Senior Policy Advisor on Diversity and Inclusion. In this newly created role within the SEC's Office of Minority and Women Inclusion (OMWI), Mr. Marchman will focus on working with Commission divisions, offices, and advisory committees to develop and implement strategies to promote diversity and inclusion, both within the SEC and through external engagement with agency partners and market participants. Mr. Marchman will also assist the agency's ongoing efforts to promote financial literacy and inclusion in underserved portions of the investor community.

Mr. Marchman joins the SEC from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), where most recently he served as special advisor to the head of the Department of Enforcement. He will officially join the SEC in January 2020.

"Robert has a unique combination of experiences, and I am looking forward to having him as an integral part of the SEC team," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "It is important that all Americans have access to the opportunities that our capital markets provide, including by investing for their future and by obtaining important career opportunities. That means prioritizing diversity, inclusion, and opportunity, both within the agency and through our outreach to Main Street investors and market participants."

"I am delighted that Robert will be joining the OMWI Team and assisting us as we advise Chairman Clayton and the Commission on diversity and inclusion matters," said Pamela Gibbs, Director of OMWI at the SEC. "Robert not only brings extensive industry experience to this role, he also is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, which is vital to our mission as investors turn to the markets to help secure their futures, pay for homes, and send children to college."

"Reaching out to different communities, encouraging financial literacy, and encouraging inclusion in the workplace and in the financial industry has been a passion of mine throughout my career," Mr. Marchman said. "I am ready to hit the ground running to promote diversity and inclusion at the agency and in the investor community."

At FINRA, Mr. Marchman headed the Department of Market Regulation's enforcement group. He also provided guidance to FINRA senior management on its diversity and inclusion efforts, and served as a member of the Executive Diversity Leadership Council and the Executive Sponsor for the newly formed Generations Employee Resource Group. Prior to joining FINRA, Mr. Marchman led the New York Stock Exchange Regulation's Enforcement Division, Regulatory Risk Group and its Market Surveillance Departments. He also served as Chairman of the NYSE Diversity Council, a diversity initiative he developed and implemented. Mr. Marchman has actively participated in a number of diversity and inclusion focused efforts, including in the financial services industry with groups such as SIFMA and the New York City Bar Association's Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

This role marks Mr. Marchman's return to the SEC, where he previously served as a Branch Chief in the Division of Enforcement. Mr. Marchman graduated from Allegheny College, magna cum laude. He received his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.