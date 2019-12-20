Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2019 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a leading allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development company, today announced that Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) will provide Addex with a second additional $800,000 in 2019 to accelerate research progess in their collaboration to develop further oral gamma-aminobutyric acid subtype B (GABA B ) positive allosteric modulator (PAM) compounds for the treatment of addiction. Under the terms of the original agreement signed with Indivior in January 2018 , Addex received a $5 million upfront and a minimum of $2 million per year of research funding for 2 years. Activation of the GABA B pathway is clinically and commercially validated but to date treatment is limited due to side effects. Targeting GABA B with PAMs could produce less adverse effects and lead to less tolerance compared to direct agonists.



Addex has made significant progress in the development of a series of novel GABA B PAMs for the treatment of addiction. The program is currently in late lead optimization and aims to deliver drug candidates by the end of 2020. In parallel, Addex is developing a separate GABA B PAM for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1a (CMT1A) neuropathy, a rare inherited disorder that affects the periphery nerves.



"These additional funds demonstrate both the significant progress made by the Addex team and the commitment of Indivior to the exciting promise of GABA B PAM to bring significant benefit to addiction patients," said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. "This partnership illustrates well the power of our allosteric modulator discovery platform which has, in a very short period of time, been able to produce multiple potential drug candidate that are now being optimized for clinical evaluation."



Activation of gamma-aminobutyric acid subtype B (GABA) receptor, a Family C class of GPCR, is clinically & commercially validated. The generic GABAreceptor agonist, baclofen, is marketed for spasticity and some spinal cord injuries, and used for overactive bladder (OAB), but it is not commonly used due to a variety of side effects of the drug and rapid clearance. Potent, selective oral positive allosteric modulators (PAM) that potentiate GABA responses at the GABAreceptor, rather than an orthosteric agonist at the GABAreceptor like baclofen, only act when the natural ligand (GABA) activates the receptor, therefore respecting the physiological cycle of activation. It has been proposed that PAMs produce less adverse effects and could lead to less tolerance than direct agonists (May and Christopoulos 2003; Langmead and Christopoulos 2006; Perdona et al. 2011; Urwyler 2011; Gjoni et al., 2008; Ahnaou et al).

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), has successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated in preclinical models. Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for the treatment of epilepsy. In addition, Addex's GABA B PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA B PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.



Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 61

Email: PR@addextherapeutics.com

Mike Sinclair

Partner, Halsin Partners

+44 (0)20 7318 2955

msinclair@halsin.com





Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd. and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. This document does not constitute a prospectus according to art. 652a or art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of obligations or art. 27 et seq. of the Swiss Exchange Listing Rules. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business, including with respect to the potential listing of the Company's securities in the United States. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements; the listing of the Company's securities in the United States remains subject to approval by regulatory authorities. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.