Basel, December 20, 2019

Dufry wins new confectionery contract

at Singapore Changi Airport

Dufry has won a new three year concession contract at Singapore Changi airport to operate 4 new shops in the Terminal 2 departure hall for a total sales area of 563 m2. The shops are expected to be opened sequentially as of March 2020.

The new confectionery shops will be designed under the Sweet Garden concept paying tribute to the iconic lush and curated gardens. The concept includes a variety of digital elements maximizing customer experience. Dufry will offer customers also all the benefits of its own worldwide loyalty program RED by Dufry as well as of Changi's iShopChangi's reserve and collect platform.

Dufry has been operating brand boutiques at Changi airport for over twenty years and now adds additional shops to the fashion and specialty wins such as Max Mara, Chloé and Tumi. The new concession contract at Changi airport - welcoming over 65 million travellers p.a. - also underlines the positive momentum Dufry is having in its Asian division following the new contracts of Perth and Hong Kong MTR train station.

"We are delighted to have been awarded the confectionery concession at Changi's Terminal 2," said Andrea Belardini, CEO Asia Pacific and Middle East at Dufry. He further explained, "the retail offer at Changi is one of excellence and we have placed a significant amount of effort and care in proposing an innovative and unique approach to the airport's confectionery tender. The design of our Sweet Garden concept will connect to the city, paying homage to its famous gardens and blending them to a fun and efficient execution with strong emphasis on activation zones that I am sure will delight travellers. We would like to thank Changi for their trust in us and we look forward to be working in close partnership with them to deliver a worldclass confectionery experience to travellers at Terminal 2."

