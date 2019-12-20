Change in Gurit Executive Committee

Zurich, December 20, 2019 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) announces today that Stefan Gautschi, General Manager Composite Materials, will leave Gurit by June 2020 to assume another professional opportunity outside the advanced composites industry.

Stefan Gautschi joined Gurit in 2013 and made strong contributions to the development and growth of the Business Unit Composite Materials. CEO Rudolf Hadorn states: "We thank Stefan Gautschi for his leadership and contributions to the development of our wind and industrial market positions we have achieved today. We wish him all the best for his future."

A replacement will be announced in due course.

About Gurit:

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development

and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fibre reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, core material wind turbine blade kits, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications

Thomas Nauer

Phone: +41 44 316 15 55

E-mail. thomas.nauer (at) gurit.com

All trademarks used ormentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time ofpublication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.