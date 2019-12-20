ANTALIS: Update on Antalis' objective to implement a new shareholding structure

Press Release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 20 December 2019

Update on Antalis' objective to implement a new shareholding structure

Antalis continues its process of setting up a new shareholding structure which also includes discussions with its main financing partners.

The objective of this process is aimed at putting in place a new capital structure providing Antalis with the necessary financial flexibility to consolidate its strategic positions in Paper distribution and pursue its transformation towards Packaging and Visual Communication.

Antalis will inform the market of any significant developments.

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2018, the Group reported sales of €2.3 billion and employed 5,200 people serving over 120,000 customers, companies and printers in 41 countries. Through its 115 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 12,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.3 million tons of paper in 2018.

Analysts & Investors Contact

Steve McCue

+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90

contact@antalis.com

www.antalis.com

Media Contact

Image Sept

Claire Doligez

+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25

cdoligez@image7.fr

