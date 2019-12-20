Klövern AB (publ): Klövern acquires two properties in Linköping for SEK 345 million

Klövern acquires two properties, Morellen 1 and Mekanikern 18, in Linköping for an underlying property value of SEK 345 million.

The buildings on Morellen 1 will encompass around 18,800 sq.m. of lettable space for offices, education and engineering after completion of ongoing projects. Large adaptations have been done and are being done in order to increase the share of space for modern offices and for new types of operations. Ongoing tenant improvements and extension of space for among others Trafikverket are estimated to be fully completed in the first half of 2021. The property is virtually fully let.

There are no buildings on the property Mekanikern 18.

Transfer of possession is planned to be on 30 January 2020. The acquisition of the properties is intended to be primarily financed with bank loans.

"These properties complement our portfolio and our opportunities for development in Linköping", says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Klövern.

