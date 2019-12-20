Internal Transfer of TRGs Aker ASA Shares

- The Resource Group TRG AS has transferred ownership of Aker ASA shares to TRG Holding AS

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Resource Group TRG AS ("TRG"), a company controlled by Kjell Inge Røkke, has today transferred 887 942 shares in Aker ASA to its subsidiary TRG Holding AS. The transfer is executed in order to consolidate the ownership interest in Aker ASA in one company and constitutes no change in TRGs total ownership interest in Aker ASA.

The transaction is executed at the closing price per Aker ASA share as of Thursday 19th of December on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

After the transaction TRG Holding AS owns 50 673 577 shares in Aker ASA, equal to an ownership share of 68.18 per cent.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

