Greece's energy regulator has announced the results of the country's latest round of tenders for renewable energy, which saw the incumbent utility offer the country's lowest bid for a solar PV project.Greece's last renewable energy tender on Dec. 12 produced a rather astonishing result - at least, it was astonishing by Greek standards. Public Power Corp. (PPC), the country's incumbent energy utility, offered the nation's lowest bid for a solar PV park. The project will be built at the Kardia lignite mine in Kozani, northern Greece. PPC's 15 MW installation will by supported by a premium ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...