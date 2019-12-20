Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition announces Notice of Allowance from USPTO for a patent protecting lead compound golexanolone

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - December 20, 2019. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Umecrine Cognition announces today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent protecting a pharmaceutical formulation of its lead drug candidate golexanolone, currently in clinical Phase 2a development for hepatic encephalopathy. Upon issuance, the granted patent will expire in 2038.

Umecrine Cognition is developing golexanolone a novel GABA A receptor modulating steroid antagonist belonging to a novel class of neurosteroid based drugs for oral administration. The allowed claims protect a pharmaceutical formulation with enables oral administration of golexanolone. A corresponding International Patent Application is also pending, which will be pursued in key markets worldwide.

Golexanolone is presently in clinical phase 2a development for hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a serious neuropsychiatric and neurocognitive complication in acute and chronic liver disease (including cirrhosis). At present there are no treatments available that directly target the brain abnormalities believed to be responsible for HE, and golexanolone is currently the only known drug in development for HE directly targeting the central nervous system.

