CMSC has issued a Notice to Proceed to DRA Global for the provision of EPCM services

DRA Global has global project management expertise and significant experience working in Africa

The CMSC Board has resolved to commence EPCM phases 1 2

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK, LSE: DNK, Danakali or the Company), is pleased to announce that the Colluli Mining Share Company (CMSC) has issued a Notice to Proceed to DRA Global (DRA), the preferred provider of Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services for the Colluli Sulphate of Potash Project (Colluli or the Project). The Notice to Proceed is an interim agreement that allows DRA and CMSC to commence the EPCM process. Further, the Colluli Mining Share Company (CMSC) Board has resolved to commence EPCM phases 1 2.

DRA is a high quality, multi-disciplinary global project management and engineering group with strong African experience and EPCM delivery capability. The scope of DRA's contract includes:

all aspects of design, project management, procurement, construction management and supervision;

commissioning of the complete process plant and associated infrastructure; and

awarding and overseeing major contracts such as early works, earthworks, structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation works, laboratory and permanent camp.

EPCM phase 1 2 activities will include:

DRA review of Colluli Front End Engineering Design ( FEED

Mobilisation of CMSC Owner's Team

? Includes Project Director, Tony Harrington, and personnel from Turner Townsend, a multinational professional services company

FEED updated by DRA:

? Re-estimate of capital and definition of schedule

? Optimisation reviews

? Develop further information required to complete detailed engineering

? Develop early works scope and issue tender enquiries

Commence geotechnical test work

Purchase of critical equipment

? Including reverse osmosis equipment necessary for early work activities

The purpose of the phased EPCM approach is to ensure that CMSC achieves technical, commercial, financial and nameplate requirements that satisfy the economic model, funding criteria and the expectations of all stakeholders. CMSC's phased EPCM approach follows.

Project Director, Tony Harrington, said: "I am very pleased we will be formalising our partnership with DRA after over a year of quality and positive interactions with their team. With the majority of project funding committed the CMSC Owner's Team is ready and eager to collaborate with DRA and commence work immediately. This is the moment our personnel and other stakeholders in Eritrea have been waiting for." (see excerpts from a 2019 interview with Mr. Harrington at http://www.danakali.com.au/investor-relations/asx-announcements)

EPCM phases 1 2 Mobilisation EPCM phases 3 to 6 Construction Production Mobilise EPCM Owner's Team

Finalise geotechnical work

Purchase critical equipment, including reverse osmosis plant

Investigate optimisation opportunities

Develop optimal execution strategy Finalisation of engineering design and development

Finalisation of vendor packages

Procurement

Finalisation and award of site contracts

Construction

Commissioning and ramp-up Module I 472ktpa of SOP

Modules I II 944ktpa of SOP

Shipping from the Port of Massawa, Eritrea 2.25 years from commencement of project execution to production

Visit the Company's website: www.danakali.com

Follow Danakali on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/danakali-limited

Subscribe to Danakali on YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UChGKN4-M4lOvPKxs9b-IJvw

Announcement authorised for release by the board of Danakali.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005147/en/

Contacts:

Danakali

Niels Wage

Chief Executive Officer

+61 8 6189 8635



William Sandover

Head of Corporate Development External Affairs

+61 499 776 998



Corporate Broker Numis Securities

John Prior James Black Paul Gillam

+44 (0)20 7260 1000



UK IR/PR Instinctif Partners

Mark Garraway Sarah Hourahane Dinara Shikhametova

danakali@instinctif.com

+44 (0)207 457 2020