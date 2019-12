Custodian REIT's (CREI's) diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate delivered a positive total return in H120 despite challenges in the retail sector. Current-year quarterly DPS has increased by 1.5% and CREI targets a fully covered DPS of 6.65p for the year, barring unforeseen circumstances. The company targets further sustainable growth through accretive acquisitions and active management of the existing portfolio.

