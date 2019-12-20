Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices.Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 23 December, 2019:Trading model: Continuous TradingInstrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID old Partition ID newTeamViewer AG TMV DE000A2YN900 GER0 MDX1 59 58Varta AG VAR1 DE000A0TGJ55 SDX1 MDX1 55 581&1 Drillisch AG DRI DE0005545503 MDX1 SDX1 58 55Fielmann AG FIE DE0005772206 MDX1 SDX1 58 55Comdirect Bank AG COM DE0005428007 GER0 SDX1 56 55Steinhoff Internatl Hldgs N.V. SNH NL0011375019 SDX1 LUX0 55 57Baywa AG BYW DE0005194005 SDX1 GER0 55 56Baywa AG Vink. NA BYW6 DE0005194062 SDX1 GER0 55 56As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partitionID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the MDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partitionID as other instruments in the MDAX index.Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted.If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline,tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.