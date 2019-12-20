Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 554550 ISIN: DE0005545503 Ticker-Symbol: DRI 
Xetra
20.12.19
12:56 Uhr
21,720 Euro
-0,100
-0,46 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
1&1 DRILLISCH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
1&1 DRILLISCH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,680
21,700
13:08
21,660
21,680
13:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
1&1 DRILLISCH
1&1 DRILLISCH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
1&1 DRILLISCH AG21,720-0,46 %
BAYWA AG28,600-0,35 %
COMDIRECT BANK AG13,300+1,84 %
FIELMANN AG71,60+0,21 %
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV0,053-0,19 %
TEAMVIEWER AG30,200+1,00 %
VARTA AG117,00+0,17 %