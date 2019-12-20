Swanback to Advance Western Union's Global Cross-Border, Cross-Currency Platform to Spearhead Expanding Product and Solutions Portfolio

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments today announced the appointment of Shelly Swanback as President, Product and Platform.

Shelly will advance the company's dynamic cross-border, cross-currency global platform to support the company's expansion to multiple customer segments. Shelly will commence her role in January 2020. She will be a member of the Executive Team and will report directly to Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek.

The appointment comes on the heels of the company's Investor Day in September 2019, where members of the management team presented the company's platform strategy which is designed to capitalize on Western Union's unique cross-border strengths, to meet increasing demand from global consumers, businesses and financial institutions for fast and reliable cross-border money transfer and payment solutions.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Shelly Swanback after an extensive global search," said Western Union CEO, Hikmet Ersek. "We are inspired by the deep experience she brings to our organization and the integral role she will play in bringing our unique cross-border capabilities to a wider set of consumers and businesses," Ersek added.

Shelly joins Western Union after an impressive career at Accenture. Recently she served as Group Operating Officer for Accenture Digital where she played an instrumental role in creating the organization in 2014 and helping to establish the company as a market leader in digital services. In this role, Shelly has led Accenture Digital's growth initiatives and operations and helped its clients envision and deliver growth through digital reinvention while concurrently transforming and elevating Accenture's digital advancement.

"I am delighted to join Western Union, an iconic global brand, and work with its deeply experienced leadership to grow the business and propel its new platform strategy," said Swanback. "Western Union's mission to power a full range of money movement and payment options to serve a broad spectrum of consumers and businesses, through inclusive innovation, make this opportunity especially exciting as the growth and expansion of the Western Union platform will have far reaching benefits for stakeholders across the globe," she said.

