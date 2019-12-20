Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873029 ISIN: JP3735400008 Ticker-Symbol: NTT 
Frankfurt
20.12.19
12:41 Uhr
46,130 Euro
-1,140
-2,41 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,430
46,650
13:20
46,570
46,790
13:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUBISHI
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION24,0000,00 %
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION46,130-2,41 %