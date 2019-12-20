Location-based Services Market to Rise at 20% CAGR Till 2026; Uses in Navigation Systems to Open Up a Huge Potential for Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in Location Based Services (LBS) Market Research Report Are AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, IBM Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE), Google LLC, HERE Global BV, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Eseye Limited, Apple Inc.

PUNE, India, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Location-based Services (LBS) Market size is projected to reach USD 66.61 billion by 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Emergency Services, Tracking Services, Navigation Services, Social Media Services, Information Services, Gaming/Entertainment Services, Advertising/Promotion Services, Others), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 16.14 billion in 2018. Driven by applications across diverse industries, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Location based services are used in applications across diverse industries. The increasing use of social media and smartphones has emerged in favor of market growth. The use of smart devices and the increasing applications of this product with the help of location based services will contribute to the growth of the market in them coming years. Location based services (LBS) is used in global positioning systems (GPS), theft detection, tracking devices, and other devices will constitute an increase in the Location-Based Services Market size in the coming years.

The report offers insights into the latest Location-Based Services Market trends. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Forecast values of the market have been provided for the period of 2019-2026. The competitive landscape scenario has been discussed in detail. The market has been segmented on the basis of several criteria including component, end user, application, and regional demographics. Factual figures have been evaluated through trusted sources. Other forecast valued have been gathered through interviews and opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions have had the highest impact on market growth. In May 2019, Foursquare announced the acquisition of Placed, a company engaged in location analytics. With this acquisition, Placed will gain access to Foursquare's massive global customer reach. The company will strengthen its business hold in the United States. This acquisition will not only help the company generate substantial Location-Based Services Market revenue but will have a direct impact on the growth of the global market in the coming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years due to recent technological advancements in the communication and network technology. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 5.91 billion and this value is likely to increase in the coming years due to the increasing smartphone penetration across this region. Besides North America, Asia Pacific will also exhibit considerable growth in the coming years, owing to the huge population and subsequently rising use of smartphones in several countries across this region.



List of the leading companies that are operating in the global Location-Based Services Market are:

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

IBM Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE)

Google LLC

HERE Global BV

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Eseye Limited

Apple Inc.



Key Industry Developments:

October 2019: HERE technologies launched 'HERE Live Sense SDK', a new software development kit. HERE Live Sense SDK aims to help drivers to take better decisions about upcoming obstacles such as potholes, road closures and construction zones without the need for cloud processing.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment



Research Approach



Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities



Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators



Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Location-Based Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecasts



By Component (Value)





Hardware







Software







Services







Integration and Implementation









Support and Maintenance









Consulting







By Location Type (Value)







Indoor









Outdoor







By Application (Value)







Emergency Services









Tracking Services









Navigation Services









Social Media Services









Information Services









Gaming/Entertainment Services









Advertising/Promotion Services









Others







By End-User (Value)







Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance(BFSI)









IT and Telecom









Retail









Transportation and Logistics









Government









Healthcare and Life Sciences









Manufacturing









Others







By Region (Value)







North America









Europe









Asia Pacific









Middle East and Africa

and







Latin America

Continued…!!!

Request for Customization:

