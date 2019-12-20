Cybereason Names Andy Philpott its New EMEA General Manager and Continues Rapid Expansion

Christian Stanford Named VP of EMEA Channels, John Dyson VP of Sales for UK and Ireland; Cybereason Opens Expansive New EMEA Office in London

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2019, creators of the leading Cyber Defense Platform, today announced several new hires to its EMEA senior leadership team, including naming cybersecurity industry veteran Andy Philpott as its new General Manager of EMEA. In addition, Christian Stanford has joined the company as Vice President of EMEA Channels and John Dyson has joined as the Vice President of Sales for the UK and Ireland. The company also recently opened its new London headquarters at 17 Bevis Marks Street.



Philpott brings more than 20 years of industry experience to Cybereason, having previously held many senior sales leadership positions at companies such as Bitdefender, Forcepoint, McAfee and Secure Computing. He is responsible for leading Cybereason's EMEA business and driving strategy to continue the company's rapid regional growth.

"Cybereason is disrupting the global cybersecurity industry in EMEA, winning new customers at a more rapid pace than our competitors and protecting many of the world's largest brands from data theft and I am thrilled to have Andy leading our expansion in a very important region. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge over a career in the cybersecurity industry and he has already hit the ground running," said Lior Div, CEO and co-founder, Cybereason.

Cybereason is the fastest growing cybersecurity company in EMEA. Cybereason signed 100+ new enterprise customers in the past 12 months in the healthcare, banking, insurance, manufacturing and technology industries and has nearly tripled its customer base. In addition to its market leadership in the UK, DACH and Africa, the company's expanded footprint includes France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Spain and Italy. Through partnerships with technology providers such as Advens, EVRY, SecureLink and Trustwave, Cybereason has dramatically increased enterprise security by stopping adversaries before material damage occurs.

"I am delighted to be joining Cybereason at a time where there is record demand for our award-winning platform and services, the demand for endpoint security software and services is rapidly evolving and sophisticated threats against enterprises are increasing," said Philpott.

About Christian Stanford and John Dyson

Christian Stanford brings more than 20 years of industry channel experience to his new role as Vice President of EMEA Channels. Prior to Cybereason, Stanford developed his channel expertise at companies, including: Check Point Software, Citrix Systems, McAfee and Extrahop. "I look forward to broadening our channel offering in each region and developing strategies to support our partners in their continued but essential growth," said Stanford.

John Dyson has nearly 25 years of industry experience and he joins Cybereason as the company's new Vice President of Sales for the UK and Ireland. He previously held senior leadership positions at Forcepoint, HP and Symantec. "I'm excited to join Cybereason and am looking forward to building on our already highly successful UK business. Cybereason is growing at an exponential rate and I'm looking forward to playing a key role in the next stage of our development," said Dyson.

