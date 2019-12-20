Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.: Lenovo Renews Exclusive Parts Support Agreement with Encompass

Deal comprises parts for post-warranty repairs of popular Idea and Think computer brands

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it will continue distributing parts for Lenovo's Idea and Think computer brands until at least 2022 under a recent contract extension.

In addition to parts supply, the three-year agreement also calls for Encompass to continue providing contact center support and hosting a customized ecommerce web portal to help customers quickly find Lenovo parts: lenovo.encompass.com. Encompass supplies end users, authorized service centers, retailers and third-party administrators with genuine Lenovo parts for out-of-warranty repairs; Lenovo retains management of in-warranty parts distribution.

Encompass was first tapped in 2015 to manage parts supply for non-warranty repairs of Lenovo Idea tablets, laptops and desktops. Based on the success of that program, Lenovo expanded the agreement in 2016 to include the Think brand.

"We are very gratified to have earned Lenovo's confidence and trust to continue supporting their flagship brands," said Eddie Cafferty, director of Encompass' Computer Vertical Business Development.

Cafferty said Encompass' performance on the Lenovo program is closely tracked by specific metrics the supplier must attain, such as order fill rates, same day shipping, on-time delivery and order accuracy. Encompass provides Lenovo regular comprehensive reporting on performance metrics, as well as data on inventory levels and customer transaction history.

Lenovo North America Parts Sales Director Rick Julien said Encompass has so far achieved its performance obligations and customer service responsibilities.

"Lenovo has been extremely pleased with Encompass and their support of both our consumer and commercial customers," said Julien. "We understand how vital computing devices are to the everyday lives of users and are fully committed to standing behind our products after the sale. As such, it's critical for us to have a partner that can be relied upon to represent our brand and ensure fast access to Lenovo Genuine Parts to keep their Lenovo products functioning properly."

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$39 billion personal technology company, the largest PC company in the world, serving customers in more than 160 countries. Dedicated to building exceptionally engineered PCs and mobile internet devices, Lenovo's business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group's acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. As a global Fortune 500 company, Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information see www.lenovo.com.

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country's largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Kristin Hurst

Director of Marketing & Communications

Ph: 954.474.0325

khurst@encompass.com

SOURCE: Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570908/Lenovo-Renews-Exclusive-Parts-Support-Agreement-with-Encompass