Kemira Oyj: Kemira's Board of Directors resolved on the share allocation of the commencing performance periods for the long-term incentive plan

Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

December 20, 2019, at 2.30 pm (CET+1)

Kemira's Board of Directors resolved on the share allocation of the commencing performance periods for the long-term incentive plan

Kemira has a long-term share incentive plan for key employees, which includes altogether two one-year performance periods: years 2019 and 2020 and three three-year performance periods: years 2019 - 2021, 2020 - 2022 and 2021 - 2023 decided by the Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj in December 2018.

The Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj has decided the maximum share allocation and participants to the commencing performance periods 2020 and 2020-2022. The commencing performance periods 2020 and 2020-2022 are directed to approx. 90 people and the rewards to be paid in these performance periods, if the criteria are fulfilled, will amount up to a maximum of 643,500 Kemira Oyj shares. In addition, a cash proportion intended to cover the taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward is included.

The aim of the long-term share incentive plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan to increase the value of Kemira, to commit the participants to Kemira, and to offer them a competitive reward plan.

Kemira issued a stock exchange release on the establishment of the long-term share incentive plan 2019-2023 on December 21, 2018. More information on the long-term share incentive plan can be found on www.kemira.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com



