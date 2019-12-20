Receives top honors from Golden Bridge and Computing Technology for innovations in insider risk detection, investigation and response

Code42, the leader in insider risk detection, investigation and response, announced it has won a pair of distinguished data security awards. Code42 was named a gold winner of a Golden Bridge Awardfor End-User Monitoring Innovations. The company also won a Computing Technology Product Award for Best Business Security Provider. Code42 was recognized for the innovative way it is helping companies safeguard their data from insider threats.

Today, more than 50,000 organizations rely on Code42 to protect their data from loss, leak, theft and sabotage. Code42's solution quickly surfaces insider threats to trade secrets and other high-value files so security teams can respond when data is exfiltrated and before damage is done. The solution tracks files as they are attached to emails, uploaded to web applications, and moved to cloud accounts, USB sticks and external hard drives. In addition, it quickly provides security teams with information about sanctioned and unsanctioned user and file activity so they can resolve risk without slowing down the business.

"Today's corporate race for ideas has given way to a collaboration era. We're working in a time when easy data sharing, cloud-based apps like Slack and Google Docs, and working remotely reign. While these marks of the modern-day workforce yield critical innovation, they also can be a breeding ground for dangerous data security risks and insider threats," says Code42 President and CEO Joe Payne. "Code42 is honored to be recognized among the tech industry's leading innovators for our work to find new, faster, more comprehensive paths to protect data from insider threats."

The annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes the world's best innovations, products and services from every major industry. More than 160 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated. Entrants' average scores determined the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards winners.

Computing's Technology Product Awards recognize the very best of the UK's technology industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, to the top use cases from end-user firms. Winners in other categories included Oracle NetSuite, Dropbox, Crowdstrike, Box and Red Hat.

In addition to these awards, in 2019 Code42's data security solution has received a number of award recognitions. Code42 has been honored with Globee and IT World Awards, a Stevie Award, two Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 InfoSec Awards, a 2019 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Award and 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. For a complete list of Code42 achievements, visit the Honors page on the company's website.

For more information on the Code42 solution, visit our blog.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in insider risk detection, investigation and response. Native to the cloud, Code42 rapidly detects data loss, leak, theft and sabotage as well as speeds incident response all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data from insider threats while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42's insider threat solution can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42's blog or follow the company on Twitter.

© 2019 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42 and the Code42 logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005075/en/

Contacts:

Kristin McKenzie

Public Relations and Social Media Principal, Code42

kristin.mckenzie@code42.com

844-333-4242