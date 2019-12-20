The "How to Improve Accuracy and Attention to Detail" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Carrying out complex tasks within fast-paced and highly regulated organisations requires accuracy and close attention to detail. Errors can not only be time-consuming but also costly to rectify.
In this hands-on practical course, you will learn what influences the likelihood of errors occurring and how to develop practical skills to overcome the natural barriers to accuracy. The course will help you improve your attention to detail by using some essential planning and attention-improving techniques. The programme is highly participative, combining the presentation of theory with sharing experiences and individual and group exercises.
Key benefits of attending:
- Master techniques to improve accuracy and attention to detail in day-to-day work
- Understand the psychology of attention and accuracy
- Learn how to improve attention span and accuracy
- Discuss how to improve focus and concentration to enhance performance
Agenda:
Improving accuracy and attention
- Understanding the impact of making mistakes and errors
- Discussion of common errors and what influences the likelihood of errors occurring
- Root cause factors that influence our ability to pay attention
- Sharing of examples of common errors and techniques to help stay focused
Brief overview of the psychology of attention
- Review the different theories of attention to maximise your focus
- The capacity theory
- The mental bottleneck (filter) theory
- Selective attention
- Analyse the personality traits and styles which influence how we work and the type of mistakes we make
- The multi-tasking myth
- Diagnostic for assessing attention to detail
Techniques, tips and tools to help reduce errors in working
- Discuss and practise techniques to improve accuracy and reduce errors
- Improving proofreading and errors transcribing and checking numbers
- How to develop a range of skills and approaches to improve accuracy levels maximise your performance and concentration
- Exercises to improve attention fitness practise improving attention span using brain games/training
Action planning
- Identification of your personal areas of strength and areas for improvement following the course
- How you will apply these in the workplace
