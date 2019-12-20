The "How to Improve Accuracy and Attention to Detail" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carrying out complex tasks within fast-paced and highly regulated organisations requires accuracy and close attention to detail. Errors can not only be time-consuming but also costly to rectify.

In this hands-on practical course, you will learn what influences the likelihood of errors occurring and how to develop practical skills to overcome the natural barriers to accuracy. The course will help you improve your attention to detail by using some essential planning and attention-improving techniques. The programme is highly participative, combining the presentation of theory with sharing experiences and individual and group exercises.

Key benefits of attending:

Master techniques to improve accuracy and attention to detail in day-to-day work

techniques to improve accuracy and attention to detail in day-to-day work Understand the psychology of attention and accuracy

the psychology of attention and accuracy Learn how to improve attention span and accuracy

how to improve attention span and accuracy Discuss how to improve focus and concentration to enhance performance

Agenda:

Improving accuracy and attention

Understanding the impact of making mistakes and errors

Discussion of common errors and what influences the likelihood of errors occurring

Root cause factors that influence our ability to pay attention

Sharing of examples of common errors and techniques to help stay focused

Brief overview of the psychology of attention

Review the different theories of attention to maximise your focus

The capacity theory

The mental bottleneck (filter) theory

Selective attention

Analyse the personality traits and styles which influence how we work and the type of mistakes we make

The multi-tasking myth

Diagnostic for assessing attention to detail

Techniques, tips and tools to help reduce errors in working

Discuss and practise techniques to improve accuracy and reduce errors

Improving proofreading and errors transcribing and checking numbers

How to develop a range of skills and approaches to improve accuracy levels maximise your performance and concentration

Exercises to improve attention fitness practise improving attention span using brain games/training

Action planning

Identification of your personal areas of strength and areas for improvement following the course

How you will apply these in the workplace

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tu6hp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005290/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900