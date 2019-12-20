Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Dec-2019 / 12:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Company was notified on 19 December 2019, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company on 19 November 2019 by a PDMR as set out below. Name Number of Shares Sold Price Nick Roberts 153 GBP15.95 118 of these shares were transferred to his spouse and 35 shares to his son. Also, on the same date, Nick Roberts transferred 12,371 shares held as Investment Shares in connection with the Travis Perkins Co-Investment Plan to his spouse Rosamund Roberts. These shares remain subject to the normal terms of the Travis Perkins Co-Investment Plan. Following the above transactions the total beneficial holding for Nick Roberts is 12,524 shares which equates to <0.1% of the ISC. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares and subsequent transfer of shares to PCA's as follows:- Rosamund Roberts (Spouse) - 118 shares Toby Roberts (son) - 35 Shares c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP15.95 153 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP15.95 153 GBP2,440.35 e) Date of the transaction 20 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 36685 EQS News ID: 941423 End of Announcement EQS News Service

