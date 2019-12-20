Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.: VenoValve Abstract Published in January 2020 Edition of Journal of Vascular Surgery

Presentation from Abstract to be Delivered at the Southern Association of Vascular Surgery Conference January 8 to 11 in Palm Beach, Florida

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)(NASDAQ:HJLIW), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, announced today that an abstract entitled Results of First-in-Human Implantation of a Prosthetic Venous Valve has been published in the January 2020 edition of the Journal of Vascular Surgery®. A presentation from the abstract will be delivered by Dr. Jorge Hernando Ulloa, the Principal Investigator for HJLI's first-in-man VenoValve study in Bogota, Colombia, at the 44th Annual Meeting of the Southern Association for Vascular Surgery ("SAVS"), which will take place January 8 to January 11 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Robert Berman, Hancock Jaffe's Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are proud of Dr. Marc Glickman, our Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, as well as the rest of our medical team, for the worldwide attention we are receiving on our ground breaking work with the VenoValve. In addition to the honors mentioned above, the abstract from the Journal of Vascular Surgery was featured in a bi-weekly news update email sent out by the American College of Surgeons to its more than 82,000 members. Our success with the VenoValve continues to be of intense interest to the vascular and surgical communities."

Chronic Venous Insufficiency ("CVI") occurs when valves in the veins of the leg fail, causing blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower extremities. The pooling of blood causes increased pressure in the veins of the leg, known as venous hypertension. CVI of the deep venous system is a debilitating condition that often includes leg swelling, debilitating pain, and in severe instances, open sores known as venous ulcers.

HJLI has implanted VenoValves in 10 CVI patients as part of its first-in-man trial in Colombia. On October 24, 2019, six-month data for the trial was presented on the first 5 patients that received VenoValves, which showed significant improvements in all study endpoints, minimal safety issues, and dramatic improvement and healing of venous ulcers.

Approximately 2.4 million people in the U.S. suffer from CVI due to reflux in the deep venous system. Estimates indicate that direct medical costs from CVI in the U.S. exceed $30 Billion per year. There are currently no FDA approved devices or effective treatments for deep venous CVI.

The Journal of Vascular Surgery® is dedicated to the science and art of vascular surgery, aiming to be the premier international journal of medical, endovascular and surgical care of vascular diseases. Since the first issue was released in 1984, the goal of the journal has been to improve the management of patients with vascular diseases by publishing relevant papers that report important medical, surgical and endovascular advances, test new hypotheses, and address current controversies.

The Southern Association of Vascular Surgery was established to promote the art and science of vascular surgery and to further education in the comprehensive care of vascular disease, including disorders of the arteries, veins, lymphatics and microcirculation exclusive of the heart and brain. The SAVS covers the regions of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C. The Association is widely considered among the most established and vibrant regional vascular organizations in the United States. The 44th Annual Meeting of the Southern Association of Vascular Surgery will be held January 8 - 11, 2020 at The Breakers Palm Beach in Palm Beach, Florida

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. Hancock Jaffe currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValve®, a porcine based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft®, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery. Hancock Jaffe has a 20-year history of developing and producing FDA approved medical devices that sustain or support life. The current management team at Hancock Jaffe has been associated with over 80 FDA or CE marked medical devices. For more information, please visit HancockJaffe.com.

