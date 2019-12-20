Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2019) - The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLES) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary the Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. ("4Less", or the "Company") the owner of Liftkits4less.com (www.liftkits4less.com) ("Liftkits") has posted direct sales on its proprietary site that represent 47% of overall sales for the third quarter of 2019. That is a 12% increase quarter over quarter compared to this past Q2 2019.

"The sales trend is moving in the right direction as we are quickly migrating our sales over from third party vendors to our proprietary site" said Christopher Davenport, President and CEO of The 4 Less Corp, "Our goal is to eventually have all of our sales coming directly from our proprietary sites, and we are almost halfway there."

About The 4Less Group, Inc.

With the acquisition of the URL AutoParts4Less.com, FLES is focusing all of their efforts and resources on building out a flagship automotive E-tailing site with the potential to list and sell literally millions of parts that will include automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories, targeted "niche" web sites and potentially a used auto parts exchange one day as well.

Also visit: www.the4lesscorp.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

For more information, contact:

Phone: 702-488-9281

Email: PR@The4LessCorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50982