The "Managing and Leading an Effective In-House Legal Department" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Two practical days to understand current best practice and generate creative, value-added solutions to your management challenges
Overwhelming volumes of activity, demanding response time and shortage of resource seem to be the fate of many in-house legal departments. The department needs to justify its existence and develop clarity and consensus about what it focuses on and how it is resourced. This has to be done in the context of how the organisation manages legal risk and uses legal services.
Some heads of legal departments have no appetite for managing others, but find themselves in that position due to seniority. The temptation to concentrate on the matter rather than people management can be great.
This programme enables you to take a step back from the overloaded inbox and explore the options open to you. It includes discussion time on issues and solutions, with concurrent workshops, as well as the evaluation of sample materials.
Concurrent practical workshops
The programme features concurrent workshop sessions that addresses the key challenges faced by all organisations when trying to refocus resource to meet the demands of the business. The workshop is split by interest depending on whether you have a multi-jurisdictional team or are based in one location.
Who Should Attend:
- Heads of legal teams or those aspiring to manage other lawyers
- Legal affairs directors and managers
- Private practice lawyers contemplating a move to a senior in-house role
Agenda:
Day one
- The challenges confronting in-house lawyers
- The need and demands for legal services
- Resourcing legal services selection
- Resourcing legal services cost-effective use
Concurrent Workshops
- Refocusing legal department resource case studies
- Workshop 1 In-house team in one location covering one jurisdiction
- Workshop 2 Dispersed in-house team covering several jurisdictions
- Business acumen for in-house lawyers
- Maximising value within budget constraints
Day two
- Risk appetite and compliance challenges
- Legal awareness for non-lawyers
- Relationship management
- Developing the in-house team
Concurrent Workshops
- Leadership and performance management challenges
- Workshop 1: Functional responsibility without authority
- Workshop 2 High performer with adversarial or uncooperative attitude
- Competency profiles
- A year in the life of a head of a legal team
- Developing yourself
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1y712n
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005325/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900