Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Foreign Debt Instrument Issuance under the GMTN Programme 20-Dec-2019 / 13:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Foreign Debt Instrument Issuance under the GMTN Programme DATE: December 20 2019 Reference: Public disclosure of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013, It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities. Below CMB issuance certificates have been received in regards to the issuances under the GMTN programme. ISIN Settlement Date Maturity Currency Nominal Amount XS2094608580 20.12.2019 20.12.2024 USD 50.000.000 In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ Attachment Document title: 2019_12_20_Foreign Debt Instrument Issuance under the GMTN Programme_attachment Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LKBUHMXUHE [2] ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 36871 EQS News ID: 941443 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=941443&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=241163d08a543886675687aaeec695c2&application_id=941443&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 08:38 ET (13:38 GMT)