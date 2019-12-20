The "The Role and Skills of a Valuable HR Assistant" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In one intensive day, this highly practical HR assistant programme will make sure you are up to date with regulations and procedures to avoid infringements and the risk of costly disputes.

An effective HR assistant plays a key role in the efficient running of an HR department. The daily pressures are demanding, employment law procedures are constantly evolving and you have to handle sensitive employee issues on a regular basis. It is vital to ensure you are up to date with key employment law issues and best practice skills to handle employee issues and problems effectively as they arise, and ensure you avoid costly errors.

Benefits of attending:

Master the steps in successful recruitment and making job offers

the steps in successful recruitment and making job offers Understand what must be included in a contract of employment by law and how employers can add to this to protect their particular interests or needs

what must be included in a contract of employment by law and how employers can add to this to protect their particular interests or needs Learn how to vary contract terms

how to vary contract terms Appreciate employee entitlement and employers' responsibilities in different types of leave including pregnancy, maternity, paternity and parental leave

employee entitlement and employers' responsibilities in different types of leave including pregnancy, maternity, paternity and parental leave Understand how GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018 affect HR practices

how GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018 affect HR practices Examine the details of discrimination law to ensure that you are providing equality of opportunity and avoid costly mistakes

the details of discrimination law to ensure that you are providing equality of opportunity and avoid costly mistakes Get to grips with discipline and grievance procedures to feel more confident when involved in employee disputes

with discipline and grievance procedures to feel more confident when involved in employee disputes Ensure you know what 'fair' dismissals are and how employers are expected to be 'reasonable' in the manner of dismissal

you know what 'fair' dismissals are and how employers are expected to be 'reasonable' in the manner of dismissal Review Rights to Work issues in the UK post Brexit

Who Should Attend:

New and existing HR staff looking for more training

Experienced HR staff looking for an update on employment law procedures

Staff assigned to HR duties and responsibilities

Agenda:

Introduction: The importance OF HR

The importance of employment law

The recruitment and selection process

Terms and conditions of employment

'Family-friendly' rights

Flexible working rights

Discrimination law

Discipline and dismissal

