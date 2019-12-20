The "Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Analysis Trends Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market is poised to grow by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in research development activities coupled with new product launches, rise in hyperspectral image processing for automatic target detection and rise in resolution satellite imagery for effective crop management.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub-segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in research development activities coupled with new product launches

3.1.2 Rise in hyperspectral image processing for automatic target detection

3.1.3 Rise in resolution satellite imagery for effective crop management

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry

4 Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Type

4.1 Large

4.2 Middle

4.3 Small

5 Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Technology

5.1 Radar

5.2 Optical

6 Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Application

6.1 Conservation and Research

6.2 Construction and Development

6.3 Defense Intelligence

6.4 Disaster Management

6.5 Geospatial Data Acquisition Mapping

6.6 Infrastructure

6.7 Location-Based Services (LBS)

6.8 Maritime

6.9 Media Entertainment

6.10 Natural Resource Management

6.11 Surveillance Security

6.12 Urban Planning Development

6.13 Other Applications

7 Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By End User

7.1 Civil Engineering Archaeology

7.2 Commercial Enterprises

7.3 Energy Sector and Insurance

7.4 Enterprises

7.5 Forestry Agriculture

7.6 Government

7.7 Military

7.8 Transportation Logistics

7.9 Other End Users

8 Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch Expansions

9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

10.1 Urthecast Corp

10.2 Telespazio France

10.3 Spaceknow

10.4 Planet Labs INC

10.5 Maxar Technologies INC

10.6 Imagesat International N.V.

10.7 Harris Corporation

10.8 Galileo Group Inc

10.9 European Space Imaging

10.10 Blacksky Global LLC

