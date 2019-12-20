Paints & Coatings Additives Market to Reach USD 12,835.9 Million by 2026; Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions to Aid Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights

Key Players Covered in Paints & Coatings Additives Market Research Report are The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, BYK, Clariant, Kyoeisha Chemical Co., LTD, Arkema, BASF SE, Lubrizol Corporation, ELEMENTIS, Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Shamrock Technologies, King Industries, Troy Corporation, Solvay S.A, San Nopoco Limited & Keim Additec Surface GmbH

PUNE, India, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Paints and Coatings Additives Market size is projected to reach 12,835.9 million by 2026. The use of paint and coating additives in diverse industrial applications will create several growth opportunities. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Paints & Coatings Additives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dispersing Agent, Rheology Agent, Leveling Agent, Anti-foaming Agent, Adhesion Promoting Agent, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Architectural, Wood, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 7,828.2 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Paints and Coatings Additives Market and focuses on primary aspects of the market. The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Several aspects of the market have been discussed in detail, with key focus on factors such as leading product types, leading regions, and regions that have witnessed the highest demand and applications for the product across the world. In addition to growth stimulators, it includes a few of the factors that have restricted market growth. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and companies that are currently dominating the market have been highlighted in the report.

Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisition to Aid Growth

The market derives growth from the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions. The report highlights a few of the major company collaborations of recent times and discusses their impact on the global market. In January 2017, Evonik completed the acquisition Air Products' performance material division. The company plans to expand its portfolio by acquisition of the substrate wetting additives. In December 2018, Elementis announced the acquisition of a production facility in Mumbai, India for USD 4 million, which will help serve the coatings, personal care, and energy markets on a global scale.

The Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Applications in Construction Industry Will Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The growth in the construction industry in several emerging countries across the Asia Pacific will have a direct impact on the growth of the regional market. The market in Europe will witness considerable growth in the coming years, accounting for the increasing product demand.

Moreover, the use of the paints & coatings in the decoration of buildings and infrastructures will create opportunities for the growth of the companies operating in this region. Besides this, growing applications in the automotive and furniture manufacturing will contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Besides the Asia Pacific, the market in North America will witness considerable growth due to the increasing construction industry in the United States. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1301.6 million and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Key Industry Developments:

December 2018: Elementis announced the acquisition of a production facility in Mumbai, India for USD 4 million. With this acquisition the company plans to serve the energy, personal care, and coatings market globally.

March 2018: Solvay announced the launch of new performance additives and specialty monomers for paints, coating, adhesives and inks. This will not only help the company generate high market revenues, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the global market.

