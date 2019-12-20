SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on leveraging supply chain mapping solutions to identify key logistics savings and reduce transportation costs by 15% for a chemical manufacturer

Project background

The company wanted to identify a new route to improve their transportation efficiency. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to map out their distribution plan to optimize routes.

They also wanted to gain better visibility into their transportation processes to bring costs under control and improve the shipping strategy.

They also wanted to gain better visibility into their transportation processes to bring costs under control and

"Despite low feedstock costs and extensive investment capital, new logistical challenges could impact the movement of new chemicals and prohibit the chemical industry from realizing the full benefits of increased production," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a bulk chemical manufacturer - achieved the company's operational targets. The solution offered helped them to:

Reduce transportation costs by 15%.

Identify key logistics savings opportunity levers.



Outcome: To address the specific requirements of the client, the supply chain mapping experts at SpendEdge identified the existing pain points and analyzed the current supply chain. This enabled the client to calculate the potential savings of a transformation and create monthly plans. The solution offered further helped the client to balance supply and demand and improve route selection based on the lowest transportation cost. Routes were optimized within the normal planning cycle for any unprecedented risks.

To access the complete case study on how our supply chain mapping solutions helped a leading chemical company to reduce transportation costs by 15%, read the complete case study here!

