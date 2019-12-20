Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) is pleased to announce the release of an exploration report for its lithium development project in Chile. The report will be made available upon request in January 2020. Lithium is an important battery metal used in electric vehicles (EV).

The exploration report supports Blackstone's opportunity to explore and develop a number of licence areas that it holds in the Antofogasta region, which is close to other widely known Lithium resources.

Earlier this year, Blackstone's subsidiary Blackstone Resources Chile SpA signed and entered into an agreement with a national partner to explore these concessions. Blackstone is also looking into other investment possibilities in Chile in the near future.

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. Blackstone Resources has developed the new Battery code BBC. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

