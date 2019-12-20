Regulatory News:

Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) signed today with Rothschild Martin Maurel a liquidity contract, in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, Commission Regulation (EU) No. 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, Decision No. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 of the French Financial Markets Authority (the AMF Decision) and the provisions referred to therein.

This contract will take effect on January 6, 2020 and has an initial term of 12 months, renewable by tacit agreement for successive periods of 12 months.

For the implementation of this contract, 2,500,000 euros (two million five hundred thousand euros) will be allocated to the liquidity account.

The execution of the contract may be suspended under the conditions set out in Article 5 of the AMF Decision. It may also be suspended at Verallia's request for technical reasons, such as the counting of shares with voting rights before a General Meeting or the counting of shares giving entitlement to dividends before their detachment, for a period specified by Verallia.

This contract may be terminated at any time by Verallia, or with a notice period by Rothschild Martin Maurel under the conditions stipulated in the contract.

About Verallia Verallia is the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, and offers innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions.

The Group posted €2.4 billion in revenue and produced 16 billion bottles and jars in 2018. Verallia employs around 10,000 people and comprises 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable. For more information: www.verallia.com

Contacts:

Verallia Investor Relations

Alexandra Baubigeat Boucheron - alexandra.baubigeat-boucheron@verallia.com

Press contacts

Verallia Marie Segondat marie.segondat@verallia.com

Brunswick Benoit Grange, Hugues Boëton verallia@brunswickgroup.com +33 1 53 96 83 83