Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), ISIN Code: FR0013451333 Stock symbol: FDJ, the largest player in the French gaming industry, announces having commissioned Exane BNP Paribas to implement a liquidity contract concerning its own shares, starting on December 23, 2019 for a first period ending on December 31, 2019, and then for a one-year period automatically renewable.

This agreement has been drawn up in accordance with applicable regulations, in particular AMF Decision No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018. It is compliant with the ethics charter of the French Financial Markets Association (AMAFI).

This contract with Exane BNP Paribas' aims at improving Company's shares trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The resources allocated to the liquidity account for the implementation of the contract are €3,000,000. The amount allocated to setting up the liquidity account is €3,000,000 in cash. An additional cash contribution of €3,000,000 could be made depending on the liquidity of the FDJ share, and in particular if it is classified a "Liquid capital security" as defined by the AMF in its decision.

The contract shall be suspended upon occurrence of the following events or conditions:

when all conditions provided in Article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2018-01 July 2, 2018 are met;

in the event of a holding of a number of Company's shares equal to the maximum decided by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting, taking into account in particular the shares already held by the Company pursuant to Article L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code;

if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting;

in the event of the expiration or suspension of the authorization to purchase shares given by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting;

upon the Company request, for a defined period.

Moreover, the contract may be terminated at any time by the Company without prior notice or by Exane BNP Paribas, upon a 1 month prior notice.

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ)

FDJ is the historical and unique lottery operator in France, the #2 in Europe and #4 worldwide. It is also the main sports betting operator in France. FDJ offers a range of around 85 enjoyable, responsible games to the general public, both at points of sale and online: lottery games draw games (Loto, Euromillions, …) and instant games (Millionnaire, Cash, jeux Mission Patrimoine, Astro, Vegas, …) and sports betting (Parions Sport). FDJ's performances are driven by its portfolio of iconic brands, the largest proximity network in France, a growing market, investments, and a strategic innovation drive enhancing the appeal of its offer and distribution network. In 2018, with 25 million players and over 30,000 points of sale, FDJ collected €15.8 billion in stakes, contributed €3.5 billion to public finances and paid commissions of €785 million to its offline distribution network.

FDJ is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Compartment A FDJ.PA)

For further information, www.groupefdj.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005420/en/

Contacts:

La Française des Jeux